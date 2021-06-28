MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Surfside Beach, a vigil was held Monday night as the death toll rises and as so many remain unaccounted for after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South.

“I cannot imagine the anguish, torture of seeing the rubble and yet hoping against hope,” said Eva Kaman, lives in the area.

Many were brought to tears and were holding a single flower or a candle.

In the distant background, cranes could be seen working at the collapse site as crews continue to search through the rubble.

“We’re all hurting this has been tough, all the word their eyes are on us and we’re trying to set a good example to be strong,” said Derek Latta, lives in the area.

But sometimes we all need a shoulder to lean on and dozens quickly turned into hundreds along the beach for the vigil.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was in attendance comforting the community.

“It’s even Miami, everyone is coming together,” said Kaman.

We are not only seeing who has tragically died in the collapse, but we’re also hearing from those who wish they had just one more minute together with them.

Luis Bermudez Jr., who was just 26 years old, along with his mother were found in the debris.

Luis’ father last saw him before Father’s day.

“He’s a warrior and now he’s in heaven and I’m going to miss him the rest of my life,” said Luis Bermudez Sr.

Folks continue to stop by the Wall of the Missing on Harding Ave. to pay their respects.

“It’s not just about being here, it’s about coming together. Anything that happens in Miami, we come together,” said Steven Ferriero. “Miami unites. Emotionally, it’s amazing. Culturally, it’s just outstanding.”