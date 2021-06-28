MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The number of confirmed deaths increased to 10 on Monday as search and rescue crews continued their efforts at the site of Champlain Towers South condo collapse.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said a body was found on overnight.

She said the number of those unaccounted for is 151, the number of people accounted for is 135.

Eight of the ten victims have been identified. They are Stacie Dawn Fang, 54; Antonio Lozano, 83 and Gladys Lozano, 79; and Manuel LaFont, 54; Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Anna Ortiz, 46, and her son Luis Bermudez, 26. Bermudez was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and used a wheelchair.

The mayor said the search and rescue operation continues as crews explore “all possible avenues” to reach potentially trapped people.

WATCH: Monday morning update on Surfside condo collapse search and rescue operation.

Families of the missing were allowed to visit the site on Sunday.

Rescue crews have done DNA tests with family members to identify the victims.

Meanwhile, search teams continue to pick through the rubble, looking for signs of life.

“We are rotating through. We have gridded out the debris field. We have more heavy equipment that we brought in, so you see larger cranes and different aspects. This is an evolving process,” said Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky.

Additional crews from southwest Florida, central Florida, and Hillsborough County have been brought in to assist with the search. A search team from Israel is also on site.

A reunification center has been set up for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives at the Grand Beach Hotel, at 9449 Collins Avenue. People can also call (305) 614-1819.

For those looking to help, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has established a fund for those in need. To contribute, call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or go to neighbors4neighbors.org/surfsidefund.