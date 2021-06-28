MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The number of confirmed deaths remained at nine on Monday morning as search and rescue crews continued their efforts at the site of Champlain Towers South condo collapse.

On Sunday night, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said they had identified four additional victims.

She said the number of those unaccounted for is 152.

According to Miami-Dade police the victims are Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Luis Andres Bermudez, 26; Anna Ortiz, 46.

The first four victims to be named were Stacie Dawn Fang, 54; Antonio Lozano, 83 and Gladys Lozano, 79; and Manuel LaFont, 54.

There are 134 people accounted for, which includes the nine deaths.

Families of the missing were allowed to visit the site on Sunday.

Rescue crews have done DNA tests with family members to identify the victims.

Meanwhile, search teams continue to pick through the rubble, looking for signs of life.

“We have six to eight squads that are on the pile actively searching at any given time. Hundreds of team members are on standby to rotate as we need a fresh start,” said Levine Cava.

Additional crews from southwest Florida, central Florida, and Hillsborough County have been brought in to assist with the search. A search team from Israel is also on site.

A reunification center has been set up for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives at the Grand Beach Hotel, at 9449 Collins Avenue. People can also call (305) 614-1819.