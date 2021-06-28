MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sunday marked day four of round-the-clock work to dig through the massive rubble at the Champlain Tower South site.

In that time more victims were found.

“The number of confirmed fatalities remains at nine,” says Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in her Sunday night briefing. “We can now report that we have identified for an additional four victims.”

According to Miami-Dade police the victims are Leon Oliwkowicz, 80

Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74

Luis Andres Bermudez, 26

Anna Ortiz, 46

There are 134 people accounted for, which includes the nine deaths.

152 people are still unaccounted for.

“We are rotating through. We have gridded out the debris field. We have more heavy equipment we brought in, so you see larger brains and different aspects. This is an evolving process,” explained Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky.

They dug out a 125-foot long trench that is 20-feet wide and 40-feet deep to allow for better navigation.

“We have brought in, and continue to grow the teams with Orlando, Tampa, and Southwest Florida, being Naples and Collier County,” said State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis. “This community that we’ve developed was a town, and now we’ve got a large city.”

Along with the state and local level, help is also coming from the federal level.

“We are here to assist with any resources that might be needed as this response continues and we move into recovery efforts,” said Deanne Criswell. “We do have urban search and rescue teams that are available to come in and assist, as they need. We’ve also brought in the Army Corps of Engineers.”

Also up for the challenge search and rescue dogs from the non-profit Cadena International, like Oreo.

“To come here, we make it like a game, because we try to be as positive as we can, so he has a real joy in doing this,” said Oreo’s handler, Moses Soffer.

Everyone is working to try to bring peace to anxiously awaiting families.

Chief Cominsky reminded people that, even with all of the assistance, they still must work carefully and methodically. Due to the nature of the collapse, they do not want to shift a wrong piece that could fall and endanger workers or possible survivors trapped underneath.