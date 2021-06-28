MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Joe Biden says he believes there should be an investigation into what caused the Champlain Towers South to partially collapse.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki touched on the topic at her daily press briefing Monday.

REPORTER: You said the president would like to see an investigation into what happened at Surfside-

PSAKI: Yea, he supports one. Yup.

REPORTER: Can you expand on that? Would he like to see that federally run? Would he like to see building code changes? What would be the goal of that?

PSAKI: The goal of course is to get to bottom of what happened. And of course, have it be an instructive guide on how to prevent it from happening in the future. I just conveyed all the federal resources we are sending down to be supportive of efforts on the ground.