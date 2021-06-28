MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’re looking for a way to help those affected by the Surfside condo collapse, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has established a fund to help those in need.
Over the weekend, the nonprofit's Surfside Building Collapse Victim Fund raised just over $36,000 – and the donations are still coming in.
Neighbors 4 Neighbors Executive Director Katy Meagher said she's in talks F.R.I.E.N.D. – Miami-Dade's long-term disaster recovery group – and that immediate assistance for the families it's being worked on.
The goal of this fund will be to assist the victims in the long term with unforeseen costs and things not covered by insurance.
To contribute, call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or visit Neighbors4Neighbors.org/SurfsideFund.