MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday morning saw showers and few storms move across South Florida, there were some heavy downpours in spots.

Rain rolled across Surfside and there was been lightning close by. Although a washout is not expected on Monday, scattered showers and storms may impact the search and rescue efforts.

It was a warm, humid start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Highs soar to the upper 80s in the afternoon and it will feel like the low to mid-90s due to high humidity. Monday night spotty storms will be possible with lows in the upper 70s.

Tuesday we will likely see more of the same with passing showers and some storms. It will be warmer with highs around 90 degrees.

The rain chance will be even higher mid to late week. Deep tropical moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico and the northwestern Caribbean will lead to more storms. In addition, a southwesterly flow will lead to storms tracking from west to east. Some heavy downpours will be possible due to a very moist, unstable atmosphere. We remain unsettled through the weekend with storms around.

TROPICS

A small area of low pressure off the southeast coast of the U.S. has a medium potential (60 percent) chance of development as it moves west-northwest at 15 to 20 miles per hour. The National Hurricane Center says this disturbance may become a depression or a tropical storm later on Monday before it reaches the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. Regardless of development, heavy rain and gusty winds possible for Georgia and South Carolina.

There is also a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic which has a low chance of development as it moves west-northwestward at 20 miles per hour. It is expected to be near the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday.