MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Sunday night, the Miami-Dade Police Department released the identities of victims recovered from the collapsed Surfside condo.
On Thursday, June 24th, at approximately 1:20 a.m., police and fire rescue responded to a call regarding a partial building collapse at the Champlain Towers South Condominium.
The following victims have been recovered and identified:
Stacie Dawn Fang
54 years old
Apartment #1002
Recovered 6/24/2021
Antonio Lozano
83 years old
Apartment #903
Recovered 6/24/2021
Gladys Lozano
79 years old
Apartment #903
Recovered 6/25/2021
Manuel LaFont
54 years old
Apartment #801
Recovered 6/25/2021
Leon Oliwkowicz
80 years old
Recovered 6/26/2021
Luis Bermudez
26 years old
Recovered 6/26/2021
Anna Ortiz
46 years old
Recovered 6/26/2021
Christina Beatriz Elvira
74 years old
Recovered 6/27/2021
Search and rescue crews continue to work around the clock at the site of the building collapse.
On Sunday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava asked everyone to keep praying for the victims and their families.