MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An important request Monday night from many of the firefighters on the scene in surfside digging through the rubble: Food.
Because of their collective bargaining agreement, firefighters need to provide their own food in situations like this. They simply weren't prepared for something of this magnitude.
Between that, and some logistical issues, many of their firefighters working 12 hour shifts aren’t getting food.
Many restaurants are stepping up and donating meals, but they need more.
“We’re here at the site of the collapse. We’re gonna be here for quite a while. It’s a sustained effort, and we’re still looking for survivors. We’re working 24/7, so I need you to help us out. Feed at least one or two people a day, that’d be extraordinarily helpful. Thank you so much,” said Billy McAllister, president of Metro Dade Firefighters Local 1403.
If you have a restaurant and can donate meals, the union hopes you'll reach out.
Their email is searchandrescuemeals@gmail.com.