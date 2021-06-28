MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With 11 people confirmed dead and an additional 150 still unaccounted for, this is an event that has exposed thousands of people to grief and suffering.

Monday night, one man is bravely talking about his mom and dad so the world knows about two special people lost when the Champlain Towers South condominium collapsed.

Antonio and Gladys Lozano lived on the ninth floor. It had been Antonio’s dream to live on the beach.

Their son, Sergio, had dinner with them at their condo just hours before the building collapsed.

“After dinner, I work early in the mornings and hugged my mom goodnight, kissed my dad, and that was it – no more,” he said.

He never imagined that would be the last time he saw them.

Sergio returned to his condo in Champlain East, the same complex but two blocks away, only to be awakened around 1:30 in the morning by a terrible noise..

“I thought it was a tornado outside my apartment. I opened the door and I told my wife, ‘The building is not there.’ She goes, ‘What do you mean?’ ‘The building, is gone.’ ‘What do you mean?’ ‘My parents’ apartment is not there!’” he recalled.

Sergio said he used to be able to see into his parents’ kitchen from his own apartment.

“I could see my mom cooking from my apartment when night would fall. The kitchen where my dad would sit and watch TV, it wasn’t there. It’s just like, not normal,” he said.

When officials told him his parents had died in the collapse, he says they told him they were found together.

“I was told they were in bed together. That’s the end of the romantic story,” he said.

The Lozanos had been married 58 years. Antonio was 82, while Gladys was 80.

They first met in Cuba, when they were 12 years old.

After Antonio came to the united states, he sent for Gladys and they got married on Miami Beach. Antonio later became a successful banker.

Their son said they often joked about who might die first.

“My dad would say to my mom, ‘If you die, I don’t even know how to fry an egg, I’m gonna die.’ My mom would say, if my dad would die, ‘I don’t know how to pay the bills.’ I always told my mom, ‘Don’t worry, I will do it. But they died together. It’s not fair, being crushed, being destroyed, not fair,” Sergio said.

Next month would’ve been Gladys and Antonio’s 59th wedding anniversary. Instead of planning a celebration, their son is planning a funeral.

The Lozanos leave behind two children, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

They’re a family that’s in pain, but at peace, knowing Antonio and Gladys are still together.

“They’re just two amazing people, two totally amazing people,” Sergio said.