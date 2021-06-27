MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of Champlain Towers North, the sister tower of Champlain Towers South which partially collapsed, are concerned about their building’s structural integrity.

“There are people that have concerns about staying in that building given what’s happened. I can’t say I would be excited about staying in that building either,” said Surfside Mayor Gary Burkett.

“Champlain Towers North is basically the same building as Champlain Towers South. It was built about the same time, it was built by the same developer, it was probably built with the same plans, it was probably built with the same materials. Given that we cannot determine what made Champlain South fall down it’s understandable that they’re nervous,” he added.

To help ease those concerns, the Champlain Towers North was voluntarily evacuated and on Saturday officials began an examination of the structure.

“Our Surfside officials went into the Champlain Towers North and the Champlain East, which is adjacent, and they did a cursory review of the structure. To paraphrase my conversation with my building official, he came back and said basically that they didn’t find anything that was out of order,” said Burkett.

The Champlain Towers are not the only ones being examined. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources will conduct an audit of residential properties of five stories or higher at the recertification point, 40 years or older, that have not completed the process.