MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s an agonizing wait for families at the reunification center at the Grand Beach Hotel as they desperately seek news about their loved ones who lived in the condo that collapsed in Surfside.

They’ve given DNA samples to help identify the bodies or remains found in the rubble.

Some want to go to the scene to help in the search, but that has been deemed too dangerous. Others just want to go there to be close to where rescuers are searching for their family or friends.

“We’re working on a plan to allow family members to have an opportunity to be by the site and pay vigil to their family,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

On Sunday, a search team from Israel is expected to arrive.

The Israeli defense force is sending the team. That came after talks between Governor Ron DeSantis, the Israeli Prime Minister, and Israel’s Minister of Defense.

The team said they are ready to respond, act, and assist. They said every effort will be made to save lives, support the Jewish community and their friends in the United States.

DeSantis said he welcomes the help.

Twenty people with Israeli citizenship are said to be missing in the Surfside condo collapse, according to The Times of Israel.

While there are people of various demographics who live in the area, this particular neighborhood has a large Orthodox Jewish community.