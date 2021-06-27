MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are now five confirmed deaths in the condo collapse in Surfside.

Four of the dead have been identified. Stacie Dawn Fang, 54, who lived in 1002; Antonio Lozano, 83, and Gladys Lozano, 79, who lived in apartment 903; and Manuel LaFont, 54, who lived in apartment 801.

Rescue crews are doing DNA tests with family members to identify the victims.

As of Sunday morning, 156 people are still unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, search teams continue to pick through the rubble, looking for signs of life.

“Our top priority now continues to be search and rescue. We continue to have hope. We’re continuing to search. We’re looking for people alive in the rubble. That is our priority,” said Levine Cava on Saturday.

A stubborn fire in the rubble hampered search efforts on Saturday.

Additional crews from southwest Florida, central Florida, and Hillsborough County have been brought in to assist with the search.

The collapse happened Thursday, around 1:30 a.m., at the Champlain Towers South, located at 8777 Collins Avenue.

The 12-story condo building has 136 units, and officials said 55 units on the northeast side were involved in the collapse.

Families are desperate to find their loved ones.

A reunification center has been set up for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives at the Grand Beach Hotel, at 9449 Collins Avenue. People can also call (305) 614-1819.

Anyone who lives in the building is encouraged to complete a Wellness Check Form as part of efforts to ensure all tenants of the building are located.