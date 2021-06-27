MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Sunday, the City of Surfside posted additional documents related to the Champlain Tower South on their website.

The Mayor of Surfside Charles Burkett said during a Sunday evening press conference that

additional documents would be made available regarding the collapsed building.

Late on Friday night, the city posted documents that included a preliminary 40-year inspection report.

The documents, which showed that the building had serious concrete problems 3 years ago, also include the “Structural Field Survey,” which is done by an engineer at the same time as the inspection report.

The report included photos showing cracks on the building and missing pieces of concrete.

On Friday, the first class-action lawsuit was filed regarding the collapse of the condo.