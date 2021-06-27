MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A small area of low pressure just off the Southeast United States has the potential to become the next tropical depression or even storm Monday before impacting the Georgia/South Carolina Coast.

As of Sunday evening, it was just over 400 miles east-southeast of Savannah, Georgia moving quickly to the west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph.

The showers associated with it looked a little better organized earlier Sunday before falling apart Sunday evening.

Overnight Sunday and Monday it will cross over the warmer waters of the Gulf stream, at which time it has the potential to strengthen into a depression or Tropical Storm Danny.

Tropical storm warnings may be issued on short notice given how quickly the storm is moving and how close to the coast this intensification may occur.

A few inches of rain are possible along the coast of Georgia or the Low Country of South Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring this system and currently has a medium chance (50%) of development. If needed, an Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft will investigate the system Monday afternoon.

While the intensity forecast prior to the storm approaching the coastline is uncertain, the forecast tracks have been consistent, keeping it focused on this area of the coastline.

Impacts from this storm will stay north of the Florida, Georgia state line.

Another area of low pressure located over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean has low development potential, as it moves westward over the next 5 days. If it holds together it will likely reach the Lesser Antilles late Wednesday.