MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Search and rescue teams continued scouring through the rubble on Saturday, looking for signs of life in the aftermath of Thursday’s condo collapse in Surfside.

During a Saturday morning press conference, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said there is a fire in the debris, which is hampering efforts. She also said the numbers are the same as they were on Friday. There are 159 people who are not accounted for and there are four deaths reported.

She said fire and rescue teams continue to work non-stop.

Governor Ron DeSantis was also at the press conference. He urged everyone to pray for those affected in this tragedy.

FEMA is already at the scene, lending federal support.

Chopper 4 cameras showed search and rescue crews removing debris from the large mountain of twisted steel and cememt.

On Friday, the first victim of the collapse has been identified as 54-year-old Stacie Dawn Fang, the mother of a 16-year-old son.

Fang was the mother of 16-year-old Jonah Handler, a sophomore at Monsignor Edward Pace High School, who was pulled alive from the rubble, according to CNN.

Prayers continue for Jonah, his family, and all of the individuals that have been affected by the Champlain Towers building in #Surfside. pic.twitter.com/JfRe4WiWCF — Msgr. Pace High School (@PaceSpartans) June 25, 2021

Rescue crews are doing DNA tests with family members to identify victims.

“We will continue search and rescue because we still have hope that we will find people alive. That is exactly why we are continuing. That is why we are using our dogs and our sonar and our cameras, everything possible to seek places where there still may be people to be found,” said Levine Cava.

The mayor said that there are 120 people who have been accounted for.

The collapse happened Thursday, around 1:30 a.m., at the Champlain Towers South, located at 8777 Collins Avenue.

The 12-story condo building has 136 units, and officials said 55 units on the northeast side were involved in the collapse.

Families are desperate to find their loved ones.

“My mother is inside. She is in 603. I am hopeful. I see them working on the 03 line right now. I am just praying that they find her,” said Rachel Spiguel who came to the scene late Thursday with her family.

She said she wants her mother to know they are waiting for her to come home.

“She is always putting her family first, and her friends first. She is a very loyal person and we just want to bring her home,” said Spiguel.

The wait is just agonizing moments for family and friends desperately searching for loved ones. Nicolas Fernandez had visiting friends staying in the section of the building that collapsed.

“They were in one of our units, the unit is no longer there, it’s gone. It’s a piece of Earth,” he said. “I think they’re gone. I don’t want to be pessimistic, we’ve been calling them non-stop. No reply.”

A family reunification center has been set up for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives at the Grand Beach Hote, at 9449 Collins Avenue. People can also call (305) 614-1819.

Anyone who lives in the building is encouraged to complete a Wellness Check Form as part of efforts to ensure all tenants of the building are located.