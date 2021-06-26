MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava took to the podium Saturday morning to say that there was no change in the numbers from Friday. There were still 4 people reported dead and 159 people still missing.

She did say that the search continues around the clock

“Our top priority continues to be search and rescue. We continue to have hope. We are continuing to search, we are looking for people alive in the rubble that is our priority, and our teams have not stopped hour after hour,” said the mayor.

The thick smoke, low air quality and ongoing fires has made the search complex for search and rescue teams, but they remain hopeful, scouring through twisted steel and concrete.

Climbing over the hot rubble, rescue crews continue looking for any signs of life.

Their number one priority is listening for voices and sounds.

Earlier in the day, Miami-Dade Police said they would be starting 12-hour shifts, with no days off.

While many agencies are sending help, families remain desperate for their loved ones to be found.

“I am concerned about my mom. I wonder if she was sleeping. If she got woken up. She didn’t call any of us. Her phone is on goes to voicemail,” said Rachel Spiegel, daughter of Judy Spiegel.

Judy lives on the 6th floor.

Rachel says she last spoke to her on Wednesday night. She says they are trying to hold on to hope.

“It is hard to digest. If there was at least one more person. It would inspire hope. I know that they are doing everything in their power and they will bring in more equipment but we are just praying for a miracle,” said Rachel. “I know my mom is a fighter, I know she loves us, I know she does not want to give up. It is day 3, so it’s hard.”

The collapse happened Thursday, around 1:30 a.m., at the Champlain Towers South, located at 8777 Collins Avenue.