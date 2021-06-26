MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While rescue crews keep searching the collapsed Surfside condo for survivors, they are dealing with a fire deep beneath the rubble.

The fire and smoke are slowing down their recovery efforts.

“We’re facing very incredible difficulties with this fire,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava during a press conference on Saturday morning.

“We have cleaning products, we have detergents, we have mattresses and couches and furniture. All these things are combustible products. When these things are intact they’re completely safe but everything in these apartments are out of their original packages. Now we have chemicals mixing together. We have aerosols being punctured, their cans being punctured, any of these things exposed to the environment can potentially lead to mixing and becoming a fire,” said Maggie Castro, with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Mayor Cava says teams are doing everything they can to locate the source of the fire. They’ve resorted to digging a trench around the area to slow its spread so they can focus their search area on spots that are not burning.

“We are using infrared technology, we’re using foam, we’re using water, and all the tactics that we can to contain the fire and minimize the smoke spread. Obviously, the smoke itself is the biggest barrier,” said the Mayor.

The smoke, she says, isn’t just billowing up, but laterally.

“So as we’re moving debris, as the smokes increasing, we still haven’t come across anything along a sign of life,” said Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky.

Crews typically use air respirators in these situations.

The concern is if things get worse, they will need to use a self-contained breathing apparatus.

Cominsky says the use of ventilation systems can work, but sometimes can cause more harm than good.

“So, yes the air quality is a concern, but we still have ventilation fans that we set up in specific areas and we use them to the best that we can, but there’s also a concern in regards to adding more air that you could increase whatever is smoldering,” said Cominsky.

“Whatever deep-seated area that’s still burning could intensify as well,” he said.