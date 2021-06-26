MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In response to CBS4 News public records request, the City of Surfside posted documents related to the Champlain Tower South on their website.
The documents posted late Friday night, include a preliminary 40-year inspection report.
The documents, which showed that the building had serious concrete problems 3 years ago, also include the "Structural Field Survey," which is done by an engineer at the same time as the inspection report.
The report included photos showing cracks on the building and missing pieces of concrete.
Click here to see the records.
On Friday, the first class-action lawsuit was filed regarding the collapse of the condo.