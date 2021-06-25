MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Search and rescue teams continue to work through the twisted steel and concrete, looking for any signs of life through the night.

“They are working tirelessly. They are passionate about this, dedicated to finding people in the rubble,” said Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

While Miami-Dade officials gave a heartbreaking update, 159 people are still unaccounted for the search and rescue teams say they remain hopeful.

To pull many more out from the rubble from the collapsed surfside condo, that fell to the ground early Thursday, while people were sound asleep.

“The people who are here are highly skilled and trained. They are the ones that go all over the world when we need this type of rescue.

Thick smoke and rain persisted all throughout Friday.

But it didn’t stop these heroes.

Firefighters breaking concrete slabs with sledgehammers, climbing onto piles of debris with search dogs looking for survivors.

“We are using the equipment still with our dogs searching, seeing if we have any marks, as well as our sonar equipment and video camera. Out as well as on top,” said Alan Comminsky, Miami-Dade fire chief.

Heavy machinery has also been used and starting Saturday, crews hope to bring in cranes.

However, their primary focus – listening for noises and voices.

“A lot of people think about the rubble, metal, but we are seeing stuffed animals, teddy bears, box of diapers, child’s bunk beds and pictures,” said Dr. Howard Lieberman, a trauma surgeon at Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Center.

While the extensive search continues, many families remain desperate.

A small memorial has been set up near the scene.