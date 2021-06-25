MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the first out of four people to have died from the building collapse in Surfside.

They said 54-year-old Stacie Fang was transported to Aventura Hospital, where she died from her injuries a couple of hours after the building collapsed.

She is the mother of the teenager who was pulled from the rubble. We spoke with the good Samaritan who rescued that boy. He said they were unsure of the mother’s condition, but had hoped she would be OK.

The rescued teen said his mom was in there with him.

“It was just sheer panic. His mom, we couldn’t hear her. We couldn’t see her. So we didn’t know what status she was in. He just said, ‘Please don’t leave me. So we told him right here. We’re not gonna let you be by yourself,” said the good Samaritan.

Pace High School in Miami Gardens confirmed sophomore Jonah Handler is the teen rescued from that rubble. He is still being treated at the hospital.