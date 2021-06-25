MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Families are anxiously awaiting word on their loved ones who may have been killed in a condo collapse in Surfside.

A family reunification center has been set up at the Surfside Community Center, at 9301 Collins Avenue, just blocks away Champlain Towers South, where 55 units on the northeast side came tumbling down early Thursday morning.

Nearly 100 people are still not accounted for.

Judy Spiegel is among the missing. Her husband and son have not given up hope.

“We have a lot of hope that she’s alive and still there. She’s an amazing woman, she’s a great mother, grandmother,” said Judy’s husband Kevin Spiegel.

Another mother missing is Sophia Lopez Moreira, sister-in-law of the President of Paraguay, along with her family.

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed Thursday that 99 people are still unaccounted for. Some of the units are owned by vacationers and may not have been in the building at the time.

Rescue crews are doing DNA tests with family members to identify victims.

More than 75 search and rescue teams are looking for survivors in the rubble.

People can call a hotline (305) 614-1819 to report a person missing.

Anyone who lives in the building is encouraged to complete a Wellness Check Form as part of efforts to ensure all tenants of the building are located.