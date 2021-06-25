MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rescue and search teams worked through the night, scouring through twisted steel and concrete looking for signs of life in the aftermath of a condo collapse in Surfside.

The collapse happened Thursday, around 1:30 a.m., at the Champlain Towers South, located at 8777 Collins Avenue.

The 12-story condo building has 136 units, and officials said 55 units on the northeast side were involved in the collapse.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reported that 37 people have been rescued. Of those rescued, 35 were pulled from the still standing building and two from the rubble, including a 12-year-old boy.

Thursday night Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, 102 people are accounted for at this time.

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed Thursday that 99 people are still unaccounted for. Some of the units are owned by vacationers and may not have been in the building at the time.

Rescue crews are doing DNA tests with family members to identify victims.

It has left families desperate to find their loved ones.

“My mother is inside. She is in 603. I am hopeful. I see them working on the 03 line right now. I am just praying that they find her,” said Rachel Spiguel who came to the scene late Thursday with her family.

She said she wants her mother to know they are waiting for her to come home.

“She is always putting her family first, and her friends first. She is a very loyal person and we just want to bring her home,” said Spiguel.

The wait is just agonizing moments for family and friends desperately searching for loved ones. Nicolas Fernandez had visiting friends staying in the section of the building that collapsed.

“They were in one of our units, the unit is no longer there, it’s gone. It’s a piece of Earth,” he said. “I think they’re gone. I don’t want to be pessimistic, we’ve been calling them non stop. No reply.”

More than 75 search and rescue teams are looking for survivors in the rubble.

A family reunification center has been set up for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives at 9301 Collins Avenue. People can also call (305) 614-1819.

Anyone who lives in the building is encouraged to complete a Wellness Check Form as part of efforts to ensure all tenants of the building are located.