MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As victims of the Champlain Tower collapse search for answers and hope for justice, the legal process has begun as one class-action lawsuit has already been filed, and other legal action is in the works.

“We were contacted yesterday morning by a unit owner, and we immediately sprang into action to start pursuing his rights and the rights of other unit owners,” says Attorney Brad Sohn of The Brad Sohn Law Firm, PLLC.

“The lawsuit that we filed, so far, is a class-action lawsuit on behalf of all unit owners.”

It names the Plaintiff as Manuel Drezner, individually and on behalf of others. The defendant is the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association.

According to the complaint, he and other victims are seeking about $5 million in compensation for their homes.

“It’s my understanding that there were credible complaints and significant concerns raised by people who were close to the situation several years prior to this happening,” Sohn says.

The class-action suit alleges the Association had the responsibility to safeguard lives and property and failed to do so with possible oversights in maintenance or repairs to the site.

“We just felt that it was very important to get going, particularly when lawsuits have an important public function in terms of forcing people to be transparent and forcing people to provide information, which are things that will not only help the victims directly but hopefully prevent something like this from ever happening again,” Sohn explained.

“We’ve actually already got together with a few other lawyers and experts that know about the construction industry, the insurance industry, and we’ve been spending the last two days going down every lead, from the roofing company to the antenna company,” says Attorney Adam Moskowitz of The Moskowitz Law Firm.

“Before you have a lawsuit, you have to have a good faith basis to name people.”

Moskowitz says for him, this tragedy is personal

“My partner has family friends who are still missing,” he says. “He was at the vigil all morning. We have friends who were still missing. It’s very emotional for us.”

Right now, Moskowitz and his team are still in the information-gathering stage.

“We are doing a very thorough investigation. We are working all night and day,” he says. “We are talking to people who did maintenance on the building for 30 years. We are talking to inspectors. We are talking to the roofing companies. There was a cell tower built on the roof. We are investigating whether that was proper.”

He says he’s been contacted by about a dozen families, but he wants to make sure they have their strategy in place before putting it on paper.

“If there’s someone to hold responsible and liable, we are going to go find out who it is and do this in a proper manner.”

Moskowitz says they will be filing something with the State Court of Miami next week.

Sohn says they anticipate more personal injury lawsuits and wrongful death suits in the near future.