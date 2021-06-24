MIAMI (CBSMiami)- In the wake of the partial collapse of the Chaplain Towers South building in Surfside early Thursday morning, members of the Miami Heat organization were seen near the scene helping unload water and snacks for those in need in the area. Guard Tyler Herro and assistant coach Chris Quinn were captured on video by Miami Herald reporter Martin Vassolo.

Miami Heat player Tyler Herro and assistant coach Chris Quinn just arrived near scene of partially collapsed building in Surfside. Offloading water bottles, snacks out of a truck. Police PIO said Heat called to help out. pic.twitter.com/suflnZiHDK READ MORE: Condo Collapse: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Calls On Governor Declare State Of Emergency — Martin Vassolo (@martindvassolo) June 24, 2021

“This is 12 miles from our arena,” Heat vice president and charitable fund executive director Steve Stowe told the Associated Press. “We heard about this, and our immediate reaction was that we had to find a way to help.”

The organization had sent out a statement Thursday after the building collapsed saying that the organization was “devastated” to hear about the collapse.

“We were devastated to hear of the catastrophic Champlain Towers building collapse in Surfside. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We are thankful for the first responders who are working around the clock in rescue efforts,” the tweet read.

The AP reported that Herro took time to address the frontline workers involved in rescue efforts in the wake of the collapse, thanking them “for their heroism and efforts”.

As of Thursday afternoon, 99 people were unaccounted for and at least one person was killed in the collapse. Rescue efforts continued into Thursday afternoon.