MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A video has surfaced of the partial collapse of a condo building in Surfside.

The collapse happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Champlain Towers South, at 8777 Collins Avenue.

Warning: The video Of The Collapse May Be Disturbing To Watch

The 12-story building has 136 units, 55 units on the northeast side were involved in the collapse.

Firefighters used truck-mounted ladders to reach people trapped on balconies. They were able to pull 35 people out of the building.

“In addition to those 35, ten were assessed and treated. Two were transported to various hospitals,” said Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah.

WATCH: Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah Update

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue fears there may still be bodies or people trapped in the rubble.

“We had dogs out in the middle of the night, looking for survivors in the rubble, but it was just so dangerous and so dark that they made one pass and they did not get any hits. The problem is the building has literally pancaked. It has gone down. And I mean, there’s just feet in between stories where there were 10 feet,” said Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett.

County Commissioner Sally Heyman said there are 51 people unaccounted for at this time.

“A massive search and rescue is underway and we know that we’re going to do everything we can possibly do to identify and rescue those who have been trapped in the rubble,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Southbound traffic is being diverted west on 96th Street and northbound traffic is being diverted at 85th Street and Collins Avenue.

A family reunification center has been set up for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives at 9301 Collins Avenue. People can also call (305) 614-1819.