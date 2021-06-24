SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – Twenty people with Israeli citizenship are said to be missing in the Surfside condo collapse, according to The Times of Israel.

The collapse happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Champlain Towers South, at 8777 Collins Avenue.

The 12-story building has 136 units, 55 units on the northeast side were involved in the collapse.

While there are people of various demographics who live in the area, this particular neighborhood has a large Orthodox Jewish community.

The Consul General of Israel in Miami told a broadcaster in Israel quote, “apparently these are American residents.”

Firefighters used truck-mounted ladders to reach people trapped on balconies. They were able to pull 35 people out of the building.

“In addition to those 35, ten were assessed and treated. Two were transported to various hospitals,” said Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah.

At least one person died.

County Commissioner Sally Heyman said there are 51 people unaccounted for at this time. Some of the units are owned by vacationers and may not have been in the building at the time of the collapse.

For those looking for family members who were staying in the building, a reunification center has been set up at 9301 Collins Avenue. People can also call (305) 614-1819.

Anyone who lives in the building is encouraged to complete a Wellness Check Form as part of efforts to ensure all tenants of the building are located.