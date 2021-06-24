MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At least one person was killed in the partial collapse of a Surfside high-rise condo building.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said multiple police and fire rescue agencies are assisting at the Champlain Towers South, located at 8777 Collins Avenue.

More than 80 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units and technical rescue teams are on the scene.

Firefighters used truck mounted ladders to reach people trapped on balconies. They also did a floor by floor search. At one point they were pulled out because of concerns over the building’s structural integrity and falling debris.

At least nine people have been taken to area hospitals.

A 12-year-old boy was pulled from the rubble.

A man who lives in a building next door said he felt it.

“The building shook and then I looked out the window and you couldn’t see, I thought it was like a storm or something coming in. When the dust cleared, the back two-thirds of the building was gone, it was down to the ground,” he said.

Southbound traffic is being diverted west on 96th Street and northbound traffic is being diverted at 85th Street and Collins Avenue.

A family reunification center has been set up for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives at 9301 Collins Avenue. People can also call (305) 614-1819.