MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At least one person was killed in the partial collapse of a Surfside high-rise condo building.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said multiple police and fire rescue agencies are assisting at the Champlain Towers South, located at 8777 Collins Avenue.

More than 80 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units and technical rescue teams are on the scene.

Firefighters used truck mounted ladders to reach people trapped on balconies. They also did a floor by floor search. They believe some residents may be in the rubble.

At least nine people have been taken to area hospitals.

A source told CBS4’s Brooke Shafer at least one woman was killed and one of those rescued was a boy about 10-years-old who was trapped in the rubble.

A man who lives in a building next door said he felt it.

“The building shook and then I looked out the window and you couldn’t see, I thought it was like a storm or something coming in. When the dust cleared, the back two-thirds of the building was gone, it was down to the ground,” he said.

WATCH: Ted Scouten Reports On Rescue Efforts

Southbound traffic is being diverted west on 96th Street and northbound traffic is being diverted at 85th Street and Collins Avenue.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.