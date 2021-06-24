MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At least one person was killed in the partial collapse of a Surfside high-rise condo building.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said multiple police and fire rescue agencies are assisting at the Champlain Towers South, located at 8777 Collins Avenue.
More than 80 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units and technical rescue teams are on the scene.
Firefighters used truck mounted ladders to reach people trapped on balconies. They also did a floor by floor search. They believe some residents may be in the rubble.
At least nine people have been taken to area hospitals.
A source told CBS4’s Brooke Shafer at least one woman was killed and one of those rescued was a boy about 10-years-old who was trapped in the rubble.
— Jamal Akakpo 🇬🇭 (@AkakpoJamal) June 24, 2021
A man who lives in a building next door said he felt it.
“The building shook and then I looked out the window and you couldn’t see, I thought it was like a storm or something coming in. When the dust cleared, the back two-thirds of the building was gone, it was down to the ground,” he said.
Southbound traffic is being diverted west on 96th Street and northbound traffic is being diverted at 85th Street and Collins Avenue.
