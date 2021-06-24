MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A high rise condo building has partially collapsed in Surfside.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said multiple police and fire rescue agencies are assisting at the Champlain Towers South, located at 8777 Collins Avenue.
More than 80 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units and technical rescue teams are on the scene.
Rescues of trapped residents are underway.
There’s no word on any injuries or deaths.
A man who lives in a building next story said at one point the building shook and he thought it was a storm, but when he looked outside he didn't see anything.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.