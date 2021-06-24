WATCH LIVECBS4 News This Morning
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A high rise condo building has partially collapsed in Surfside.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said multiple police and fire rescue agencies are assisting at the Champlain Towers South, located at 8777 Collins Avenue.

More than 80 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units and technical rescue teams are on the scene.

Rescues of trapped residents are underway.

There’s no word on any injuries or deaths.

A man who lives in a building next story said at one point the building shook and he thought it was a storm, but when he looked outside he didn’t see anything.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

