MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they had rescued 35 occupants who had been trapped inside the partially collapsed Surfside that killed one person and injured at least 9 others Thursday morning.

The call came in at around 1:30 a.m. regarding a partial collapse at the Champlain Towers South Condo near 88th Street and Collins Avenue.

Assistant fire chief of operations for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Raide Jadallah had this to say during a press conference Thursday morning:

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, at approximately 1:30 this morning, responded to a reported building collapse. To summarize, we have a 12 storey, 136 unit apartment complex that had sustained a partial collapse.”

“The North-East corridor of the apartment had collapsed. Approximately 55 apartment units, search and rescue efforts pulled 35 occupants that were trapped inside the building. In addition to those 35, 10 were assessed and treated. Two were transported to various hospitals.”

“Search and rescue efforts are still ongoing. We do have operations being conducted inside.”

“If you do have loved ones that are not answering your call, we ask that you do contact the phone number that that’s been given to you 305-614-1819.”

Maggie Castro of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the operation is ongoing.

“Over 80 fire rescue units responded to the initial call,” she said. “It is a huge operation and will be ongoing for some time.”

“The situation is very fluid. Engineers are monitoring the building.”

“We are actively searching for victims that may be trapped.”