  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, MIssing Teen, Pembroke Pines

UPDATE: Pembroke Pines PD says Sanura Domond was found safe and has been reunited with her family. Thank you for spreading the word.

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a Pembroke Pines teen.

READ MORE: Miami PD Needs Help Locating 77-Year-Old Rafael Diaz Who Suffers From Dementia

Sanura Domond, 15, was last seen in the 300 block of SW 67th Terrace.

READ MORE: Police ID Bodies Of Two Girls Found In Lauderhill Canal, Name Mother Person Of Interest

Domond stands 5-feet 5-inches and weighs about 120 pounds.

MORE NEWS: Red Cross Says US Facing 'Severe Blood Shortages' As Country Reopens

If you have any information, please contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at (954) 431-2200 or 911.

CBSMiami.com Team