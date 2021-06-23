UPDATE: Pembroke Pines PD says Sanura Domond was found safe and has been reunited with her family. Thank you for spreading the word.
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a Pembroke Pines teen.
Sanura Domond, 15, was last seen in the 300 block of SW 67th Terrace.
Domond stands 5-feet 5-inches and weighs about 120 pounds.
If you have any information, please contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at (954) 431-2200 or 911.