MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a stormy night, South Florida woke to mainly dry conditions and some clouds.

It was not as warm due to the rain-cooled air. Instead of the low to mid-80s, most of Broward and Miami-Dade residents saw temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, about five to seven degrees cooler in comparison to Tuesday.

Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon and storms will develop. Some could turn strong. Heavy downpours and localized street flooding will be possible due to the potential for slow-moving storms. Some may produce dangerous lightning, gusty winds, small hail, and waterspouts.

The storms will stick around into the evening. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 70s.

The rain chance will remain high on Thursday due to plenty of deep tropical moisture. We will see another round of storms on Thursday with the potential for heavy downpours again. Highs will remain near normal in the upper 80s.

On Friday we remain unsettled with the chance for passing storms. This weekend we’ll see a mix of hot sun and scattered storms. Highs will rise to around 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

TROPICS

A tropical wave a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands remains disorganized with only a 10 percent chance of development.