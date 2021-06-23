  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Broward, Community, Local TV, Miami Dolphins, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins are teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward during Pride Month.

Football Unites is a community initiative that will help provide LGBTQ+ youth with mentorship resources and a safe space to explore issues regarding sexual orientation and gender identity.

The organization is committed LGBTQ community and are glad to see that their players are also being supportive.

“I think you are going to see more players stepping up and are not afraid to say, ‘I’m standing here. I understand this community needs my support,’” said RaShauna Hamilton, the senior director for community relations and youth programs for the Miami Dolphins. “And I don’t think you are going to see that just with Dolphins players. I think you are going to see that with professional sports in general.”

The team also announced that they will partner with LGBTQ-owned restaurants and organizations to purchase meals and distribute to those in need during the pandemic.

