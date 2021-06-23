MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is meeting with President Joe Biden Wednesday to discuss combatting gun violence.

She is among a handful of representatives from across the country taking place in a roundtable discussion.

“I am expecting to learn more about his plan, which I had a chance to read this morning,” Levine Cava says. “I am expecting to learn from others around the country that are grappling with the same issues and have some really good programs that we can learn from, and I am expecting to share the great work we are doing in Miami-Dade.”

She has implemented “Operation Summer Heat” to expand patrols, as well as the “Peace and Prosperity Plan” which focuses on community intervention and revitalization.

According to the White House, at the national level, crime has been on the rise over the last year, with homicides up 30% and gun violence in some large cities up by 8%.

President Biden’s plan is said to involve the following points:

-Stemming the flow of firearms used to commit violence by cracking down on “rogue firearms dealers” who violate federal law.

-Community violence interventions

-Expanding summer programs and job opportunities for teens and young adults

-Supporting local law enforcement with federal tools, including funds from the American Rescue Plan to go toward law enforcement hiring and overtime, prevention programs, and technology.

In Miami-Dade, crime statistics from Miami-Dade Police show overall violent crime is down by more than 13 percent over the last 6 months. Non-violent crime is down by nearly 20%.

Former Miami-Dade Police Director, Juan Perez, says, even so, local leaders must get a handle on what’s happening in our community

“In Miami-Dade, the City of Miami, and Miami Gardens, you may not have the increases in crime based on numbers, but what you have seen lately is the increase in violence,” he explains. “So it’s just as important to address that level of violence as it is across the nation where they see an increase of overall crime, especially an increase in violent crime. We don’t want that here in Miami-Dade.”

He says he hopes they may be able to receive federal funding as a result of the meeting to go toward community programs for young people, as well as providing law enforcement with the staffing and tools they need.

“I am very optimistic that with the support of the federal government, we are going to be able to really address these issues at the root,” Mayor Levine-Cava says. “We have to deal, not only with the safety issues right now and stop the bleeding, but we must get to the bottom of how these crimes are being committed and what is leading people to participate in crime. I believe that, working together, we will be able to solve these problems.”