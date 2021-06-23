FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) = Lauderhill Police said they are not ruling anything out after finding the bodies of two girls in the same canal, hours apart, on Tuesday.

The girls were each found in the water near the 5900 block of Northwest 21st Street.

As of Wednesday morning, detectives had not positively identified either girl or determined if they’re connected. Police said the girls were pre-teens and between the ages of 10 to 13.

“Before 8 o’clock last night, one of the neighbors saw something floating in the water, and it was a little girl, a little baby,” said Loanna Jones who saw the second girl’s body in her neighborhood canal on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, several neighbors had placed balloons and a stuffed teddy bear along the water where one girl was found.

Police said the first girl was spotted wearing jean shorts and a grey shirt with rainbow lettering. A neighbor told CBS4’s Brooke Shafer, the second girl was in flower pajamas.

“When we come out, we see the little girl floating in the water,” he said.

Police said the two girls were never reported missing and detectives are waiting on the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Lauderhill police said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.