FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Lauderhill police identified the two girls found dead in a canal on Tuesday and named their mother as a person of interest in the case.

The girls, 9-year-old Destiny Hogan and 7-year-old Daysha Hogan, were each found in the water near the 5900 block of Northwest 21st Street on Tuesday.

Tinessa Hogan, 36, their mother, was named as a person of interest.

Investigators are confirming neighborhood reports that Tinessa was seen Monday evening in that same canal acting strangely.

“She was in the water swimming, she had a bible and she told me to come here. I said, ‘Why?’ She said she wanted to baptize me. She say God told her, I say ‘God didn’t tell you anything,’” said neighbor Lawana Johnson.

Police say Tinessa is not under arrest at this point but is not out in the community. They

Police held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon and said the investigation is ongoing.

“Before 8 o’clock last night, one of the neighbors saw something floating in the water, and it was a little girl, a little baby,” said a neibhbor who saw the second girl’s body in her neighborhood canal on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, several neighbors had placed balloons and a stuffed teddy bear along the water where one girl was found.

Police said the first girl was spotted wearing jean shorts and a grey shirt with rainbow lettering. A neighbor told CBS4’s Brooke Shafer, the second girl was in flower pajamas.

“When we come out, we see the little girl floating in the water,” he said.

Police said the two girls were never reported missing and detectives are waiting on the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Lauderhill police said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.