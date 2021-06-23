  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMKids Say the Darndest Things
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Worker Injured

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A construction worker was injured Wednesday morning in Coral Gables after a piece of concrete fell on his head.

Authorities said the worker, who is in his 30s, was working outside near the 2900 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard when he was struck from above.

READ MORE: Pembroke Pines Teen Sanura Domond Found Safe

The worker, who was wearing a helmet at the time, has not been identified.

READ MORE: Police ID Bodies Of Two Girls Found In Lauderhill Canal, Name Mother Person Of Interest

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the man to Ryder Trauma in stable condition.

No word on what caused the piece of concrete to fall in the first place.

MORE NEWS: Red Cross Says US Facing 'Severe Blood Shortages' As Country Reopens

The incident is being investigated.

CBSMiami.com Team