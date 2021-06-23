MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A construction worker was injured Wednesday morning in Coral Gables after a piece of concrete fell on his head.
Authorities said the worker, who is in his 30s, was working outside near the 2900 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard when he was struck from above.
The worker, who was wearing a helmet at the time, has not been identified.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the man to Ryder Trauma in stable condition.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the man to Ryder Trauma in stable condition.

No word on what caused the piece of concrete to fall in the first place.
The incident is being investigated.