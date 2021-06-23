MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A construction worker was injured Wednesday morning in Coral Gables after a piece of concrete fell on his head.
Authorities said the worker, who is in his 30s was working outside when he was struck from above.READ MORE: Florida Prison Mail Plan Sparks Opposition
The worker, who was wearing a helmet at the time, has not been identified.READ MORE: Out Of Work? These Places Are Hiring
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the man to Ryder Trauma in stable condition.
No word on what caused the piece of concrete to fall in the first place.MORE NEWS: 250 Gators Removed From Walt Disney World Properties Since Boy Died In 2016 Attack
The incident is being investigated.