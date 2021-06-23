  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Worker Injured

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A construction worker was injured Wednesday morning in Coral Gables after a piece of concrete fell on his head.

Authorities said the worker, who is in his 30s was working outside when he was struck from above.

The worker, who was wearing a helmet at the time, has not been identified.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the man to Ryder Trauma in stable condition.

No word on what caused the piece of concrete to fall in the first place.

The incident is being investigated.

