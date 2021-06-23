MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida law enforcement officials are reacting to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s visit with President Joe Biden to discuss gun violence.

“It’s disappointing. Violent crime is impacting a big portion of this country but its disproportionately impacting big cities,” said Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo. “And to not have the big city chiefs there – we’re already off to a challenging start.”

Chief Acevedo spoke on CNN Wednesday, saying he wished to have been part of the president’s meeting with representatives from across the nation to discuss gun violence.

Chief Acevedo making it clear what the president must now address.

“What we want to hear from the president is a commitment to look at what’s going on with our criminal justice system, with courts systems that are shut down, but judges and prosecutors that are coddling violent criminals,” said Chief Acevedo.

Unsolved violent crimes continue to plague South Florida recently. And those who pulled the trigger into a crowd outside a northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall are still out there.

Three people died and over 20 were hurt in that mass shooting.

“The community is stepping up giving us information but as we know with these types of shootings, we have to get all our ducks in a row, there’s a fear factor with coming forward,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.

Director Ramirez is leading “Operation Summer Heat,” which is 12 weeks of increased enforcement countywide to stop crime in its tracks.

The operation was announced after the Memorial Day weekend mass shooting.

Director Ramirez also spoke at Miami-Dade County’s community relations board meeting Wednesday with continued concerns over the ages of those committing violent acts.

“Our kids need to see that this is the real world not the fantasy world they’re in where they’re committing violence for something that isn’t tangible – for clicks, hints and oohs and ahhs and people are losing their lives for that,” said Director Ramirez.

The hope is that these issues will not be swept under the rug.

“I look forward to further dialogue on this,” said Director Ramirez.