MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in the murder of former state Senator Daphne Campbell’s son.
U.S. Marshals arrested Lakoria Washington, 24, in Port Orange on Tuesday. She is now awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade.
Jason Dwayne Campbell, 23, was found shot to death on June 1st in the parking lot of the Monte Carlo Apartment complex at 494 NW 165th Street in northwest Miami-Dade.
According to police, a woman who lives in the complex said when she answered the front door, a woman walked in brandishing a gun. The woman, fearing for her life, ran from the apartment and hid. A short time later she heard a gunshot. She then found Cambell outside her apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.
Daphne Campbell posted a message on Facebook saying her son was shot while he was sleeping. He leaves behind three children.
Washington will be charged with first-degree murder, armed burglary, and possession of a weapon by a felon.