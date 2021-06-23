  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami Police, Missing Man

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 77-year-old Rafael Diaz.

Diaz, who suffers from dementia, was last seen in the 1100 block of NW 26 Street in Allapattah.

The 77-year-old was wearing a black shirt, gray pants, brown boots and a black cap with a white logo.

He stands about 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

If you see him, please call Miami PD at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.

CBSMiami.com Team