MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 77-year-old Rafael Diaz.
Diaz, who suffers from dementia, was last seen in the 1100 block of NW 26 Street in Allapattah.
The 77-year-old was wearing a black shirt, gray pants, brown boots and a black cap with a white logo.
He stands about 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.
If you see him, please call Miami PD at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.