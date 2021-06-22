MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The city of Miami’s push to be ahead of the technology curve took another step forward in Wynwood on Tuesday.
"Clearly, to have this interactivity without have to dig for your phone is good thing to have and helps the area and gives it a different flair and makes us good," said Commissioner Jeffrey Watson.
The city of Miami plans add approximately 150 more kiosks throughout different neighborhoods in the city.