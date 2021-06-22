FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – “Summer 2021 Experience” is underway at Broward County Public Schools.
The free six-week program includes a variety of specialized programs to help students academically and prepare them for the upcoming school year.
It’s expected that 45,000 students, from Pre-K through 12th grade, will take part in the summer session.
"This is an opportunity to get them on track. It's an opportunity for them to reintegrate back into school, rekindle those relationships with their friends and their teachers. Many of them talk about how glad they are to be back, to be able to foster those relationships," said Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie.
The superintendent said that demand has exceeded what they expected and there’s a waiting list for students in case spots open up.
Classes are held Monday through Thursday for four hours each day.
Runcie’s last day as superintendent will be in August.