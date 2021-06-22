MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm and muggy start across South Florida with temperatures in the low to mid-80s, but it felt like the low to mid-90s.

It will be another sizzling Summery day with highs soaring to the low 90s. It will feel like the triple-digits late morning and into the afternoon.

Tuesday night will be warm and humid with lows around 80 degrees. Scattered showers and storms will develop into Wednesday morning.

As deeper moisture moves in on Wednesday and Thursday the rain chance will be higher with the potential for more storms and heavy downpours. Highs will remain hot around 90 degrees through Thursday.

On Friday we will see a mix of storms and sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.

This weekend an ocean breeze develops and the rain chance will not be as high. Though some spotty showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday.

TROPICS

A tropical wave located about 650 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and storms. The National Hurricane Center said it has a low potential (30% chance) of development over the next 2 to 5 days.