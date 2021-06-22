MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Rafael Leonardo Diaz, 77, was reported missing Monday night around 9:30 p.m.
He was last seen in the 1100 block of NW 26th Street in the Allapattah area. Diaz was wearing a black shirt, gray pants, and brown shoes.
Miami police said he suffers from dementia.
Anyone who has seen him is urged to call the police at (305) 603-6300