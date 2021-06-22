MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The city of Miami Beach will stop enforcing the new 2 a.m. last call in South Beach, according to CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald.
That means all those who had licenses to sell until 5 a.m. can resume doing it.
He added said he respectfully believes the judge misread the law and said the city has every right to impose this ordinance.