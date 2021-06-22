FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police in Lauderhill are investigating a gruesome discovery after a girl’s body was found in a canal and are asking for the public’s help.

Police say they cannot connect the body with any missing person’s case and are still trying to identify her.

“We’re very eager to find out who this child belongs to, where this child came from,” says Lt. Mike Santiago, Lauderhill Police Department. “We’ve been knocking on doors; you’ll see detectives canvasing the area.”

It’s believed the body had been in the canal for some time near NW 56 Ave. and Oakland Park Blvd.

“Somebody is going to come home today and their daughter is gone and that hits too close to home,” said Katie Levance, who lives in the neighborhood.

Other parents who live nearby say this could have been prevented.

“We need to pay more attention to our children even when we’re not home – a Ring doorbell cost $200, a weave costs more than that, the shoes you’re wearing cost more than that, a car cost more than that – save yourself and save your children,” said one mom.

Police say the body found is that of a Black female, possibly between 10 and 13 years of age.

The girl was found in jean shorts and a gray T-shirt with rainbow lettering that spells the word “dance.”

She has thick, short hair, and is under 5-feet tall. She also had no shoes on.

Police say that this girl may not have been reported missing and are asking anyone who knows something to give them a call.

You can remain anonymous by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.