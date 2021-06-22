MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mark your calendars, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival will back in 2022.
The city of Miami has approved a full-capacity festival that will take place on President's Day weekend in February.
According to organizers, the festival will be bigger and better than ever.
"We will have areas with display exhibits with large-scale murals and sculptures," said Camille Marchese, artist coordinator for the Coconut Grove Arts Festival. "Let's call it Covid-lag. We have been overwhelmed with inquiries and expect a record number of artists to apply when we open our application process in July."
The festival will now include live art activations to watch and participate in, which organizers said means “people will be able to see, hear, feel, and even smell how art is created from the ground up.”
This year's event was canceled due to the pandemic
The festival has been a staple in South Florida since 1963.