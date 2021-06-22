BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward County has received $53 million in federal funding for its emergency rental assistance program.
This will be eligible to Broward residents who provide past due for rent and utility payments as far back as March of 2020.
Individuals who have experienced financial hardship, risk of eviction or homelessness can receive assistance for up to 12 months.
To schedule an appointment at an in-person service center, call 800-204-0557. Locations for in-person assistance include:
- Housing Foundation of America
- 2400 N. University Drive, Suite 200
- Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
- Housing Foundation of America
- 1773 N. State Road 7, Suite 101-D
- Lauderhill, FL 33313
- Crisis Housing Solutions (at the Northwest Family Success Center)
- 10077 NW 29th St.
- Coral Springs, FL 33065
An online application option is available at: Broward.org/RentAssistance.